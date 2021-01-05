Former Bond Girl and Charlie’s Angels actress Tanya Roberts is still alive - despite her partner leaving her hospital bedside believing she had died.

Lance O’Brien told TMZ he went to Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre on Sunday after getting a call from doctors to say Roberts was deteriorating quickly and was going to die.

He said he went to the hospital but her eyes were closed and she ‘faded’.

He told The Sun: “I turn around and she’s completely passed out cold. I thought that was that, she wasn’t going to recover.

“So when I came down the elevator I was distraught, I was lost, I was completely discombobulated. There was nobody there to guide me. I called her publicist Mike Pingel and I said ‘I just said goodbye to Tanya’."

This phone call led Pingel to release a statement confirming the actress’s death.

But events took an even more dramatic turn as O’Brien was being interviewed live on US TV show Inside Edition about the loss of his partner.

His phone rang and he took the call,only to be told by the hospital that Roberts was in fact still alive.

Looking stunned, he announced: "The hospital is telling me she is alive. They are calling me from the ICU team."

However, doctors said her condition was still critical and O’Brien added: “She’s still with us, but not for long.”

While Roberts is best known for her role in Roger Moore’s last Bond film, A View to a Kill, and Charlie’s Angels she has had multiple roles in film and TV.