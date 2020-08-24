Zoom outage leaves users unable to make video calls

Zoom has confirmed it is working to fix an issue which has left users around the world unable to use the video conferencing platform.

The company confirmed it had suffered a partial outage on its Meetings and Webinars video conferencing services.

During the coronavirus lockdown, the video app has seen its user numbers jump from around 10 million people to more than 200 million as the public turned to the software for work and keeping in touch with friends and family.

According to web service status site Down Detector, UK users began reporting issues using the platform just after 1pm on Monday afternoon, with people around the world also taking to social media to flag problems they were having with the platform.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Zoom said: “If you’re having trouble connecting to Zoom, we have identified the issue and are working on a fix. Please follow status.zoom.us for updates. We’re so sorry about the inconvenience.”

Zoom did not specify what had caused the fault.

In a further statement to the PA news agency, the company confirmed the issue was preventing users for holding video meetings.

“We have identified the issue causing users to be unable to start and join Zoom Meetings and Webinars and are working on a fix for this issue. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience,” a spokesperson for Zoom said.

The platform has previously come under scrutiny over its security features, and in April launched a 90-day programme to improve privacy and security tools.

That came after a series of flaws were highlighted, including “Zoombombings”, where strangers were able to force their way on to the video calls of others, often disrupting them by displaying harmful and explicit images and video.

At the time, Zoom boss Eric Yuan said the company had “fallen short” of its own expectations and was “deeply sorry” for the security issues.

The platform has since launched a range of new tools, and announced plans to introduce end-to-end encryption to all users.