YouTube star Corey La Barrie has been killed in a car crash on his 25th birthday.

According to his mother, Corey died at the scene after leaving a party in Los Angeles where he had been celebrating his birthday on May 10.

Daniel Silva, star of Ink Master and fellow YouTuber, who is believed to have been driving the car, has been arrested for murder.

The Los Angeles Police Department's Valley Traffic Division said emergency services were called after a sports car crashed at a ‘high rate of speed’ into a tree and a stop sign on Sunday.

"The driver of the McLaren exited the vehicle and attempted to leave the scene but was stopped by citizens who came to render aid. No other vehicles were involved in the collision." the police said.

La Barrie's death was confirmed by his mother and brother on social media. His mother, Lissa Burton, wrote: “My heart breaks right now.

“The accident killed him instantly. No words can describe the sadness I feel in losing a child. It just feels so unreal and I’m overwhelmed with grief. I love you so much Corey and will miss you so so much. It’s just so unfair."

His brother Jarrad posted an emotional Instagram tribute.

"This is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do I don't how I’m suppose to do this without you I miss you so much already this isn’t fair thank you for always being the best big brother I could ask for," he wrote.

He ended his message by saying: "Say hi to grandad and granma for me".

La Barrie, originally from Australia, moved to the US after finding fame on YouTube and gaining over 345,000 subscribers.