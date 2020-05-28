Youth raises more than £1k for local hospital charity by singing ahead of clap

A 15-year-old boy with liver disease has raised more than £1,000 for a hospital charity by singing for neighbours ahead of the Clap for Our Carers each Thursday.

Josh Morton, who lives in St George, Bristol, has auto-immune hepatitis of the liver and frequently receives treatment at Bristol Children’s Hospital.

When he was born, his parents were told Josh may not survive and was likely to have life-altering disabilities including being unable to walk and talk.

But the teenager defied the odds and wanted to give something back to the doctors, nurses and staff that have supported him over the years.

Joshua Morton leads the applause in the St George area of Bristol - (Copyright PA Wire )

He built a stage in his garden with messages of praise for the NHS, and kicks off his street’s weekly Clap for Our Carers with a 30-minute performance.

Over the past 10 weeks, he has serenaded his neighbours with hits by Frank Sinatra, Take That, Neil Diamond and The Wurzels.

They have donated more than £1,000 to his fundraising page for Wallace and Gromit’s Grand Appeal.

“I’m so grateful to the doctors and nurses that saved my life and continue to support me now,” Josh said.

He added that reaching his fundraising target of £1,000 on the final official clap was “really special”.

Kate Jones, senior community fundraiser for Wallace and Gromit’s Grand Appeal, said the charity was touched by Josh’s support.

“As a charity, the pandemic has had a significant impact on our income,” she said.

“So many of our fundraising plans have been cancelled or put on indefinite hold, but with the help of inspirational people like Josh, we can continue to provide the much-needed services that support the doctors and nurses on the front line and bring joy and light relief to children in hospital.”

To donate to Josh’s page, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/joshua-morton.