The families of the 51 victims from the Christchurch mosque massacres have appeared in court to give their statements to killer Brenton Tarrant.

The 29 year-old went on a shooting rampage at two separate mosques on March 15 last year, murdering men, women and children in a sustained 19-minute spree.

New Zealand went into a state of mourning after the killings - (Copyright PA Images)

And as he awaits his sentencing - which is expected to take place on Thursday - those who had been most affected by his actions were given the opportunity to address him directly in court.

One of the most powerful speeches came from Ahad Nabi, who lost his father, Haji Mohemmed Daoud Nabi.

He said: "You hurt my father, but you never took him away from me. You physically hurt him, but gifted my father with becoming a martyr.

"I do not forgive you, while you are in prison you will come to the reality that you are now in hell and only the fire awaits you.

"Your father was a garbage man, you became trash of society, he is ashamed of your identity. You deserve to be buried in a landfill.

"My 71-year-old dad would have broken you in half if you had challenged him to a fight. You are weak."

Aden Diriye, who’s three-year-old son was killed in the massacre, had his speech read out by his other son Abdiramen Ibrahim.

He said: "This terrorist killed my beloved three-year-old son, and to me it is as though you have killed the whole of New Zealand."

Meanwhile, those who experienced the shootings first-hand and were wounded by Tarrant also confronted him.

Sheik Rubel, who has had seven surgeries since he was shot by Tarrant and is having more next month, said: "I was shot three times, left with broken hips, three broken toes, shrapnel in my jaw and a bullet near my spine.

"I felt like bullets were coming from everywhere. The second bullet hit my right hip. There are no words to describe how scared I felt at the time. I was getting hit by one bullet after another and just waiting to die."