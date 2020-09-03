Health Secretary Matt Hancock has come under fire after a car crash interview in which he appeared to defend the proposed appointment of former Australian PM Tony Abbott as a trade envoy for the UK, despite his well-chronicled ‘homophobic and misogynistic’ pronouncements.

Sky’s Kay Burley was clearly astounded when after putting it to Mr Hancock that Abbott was a ‘homophobe and a misogynist’, he responded: “He’s also an expert in trade.”

When challenged by Burley as to whether that was an acceptable ‘trade-off’ the Health Secretary began to stumble.

“As far as I understand it, the proposal is that Mr Abbott supports the UK on trade policy, which is an area in which he has a huge amount of expertise. I bow to nobody in my support of everybody to love who they love, whoever that is."

But social media users found his comments unacceptable and highlighted that he was wearing an NHS rainbow badge.

A Twitter account dedicated to the badge criticised Hancock’s comments and suggested he should only wear the badge if he believes in ‘what it stands for’.

“Tony Abbott said homosexuality ‘challenges the right order of things’ and campaigned against equal marriage,” the account wrote.

“It’s your choice to wear @rainbownhsbadge @MattHancock Please only continue to wear it if you actually believe in what it stands for."

The badge account was one of many to take aim at the Health Secretary.

One wrote: “Trade is not separate from the values and the reputation that a country wants to project internationally. Tony Abbott is not the kind of person who should be a trade envoy for the UK. But then again he'll feel at home with this corrupt Government.”

While another posted: “This man is not fit to be Health Secretary. What a disgusting reply. You are a disgrace @MattHancock”

Another person wrote: "Yes, he really did say that. @MattHancock really came out with that line. This is the calibre of person we have running the country in one of the most difficult periods I can remember in my lifetime.

“By the way, we’ve still got a no deal Brexit to look forward to.”

Another simply said: "Resign."