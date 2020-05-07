Donald Trump has described the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the US as worse than Pearl Harbor or the 9/11 attacks.

And the President continued to point the finger at China for allowing the disease to spread.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Mr Trump said: "We went through the worst attack we've ever had on our country, this is worst attack we've ever had.

"This is worse than Pearl Harbor, this is worse than the World Trade Center. There's never been an attack like this.

"And it should have never happened. Could've been stopped at the source. Could've been stopped in China. It should've been stopped right at the source. And it wasn't."

The President's comparison to the Japanese bombing in World War Two and the terror attacks on the Twin Towers 20 years ago comes as his administration weighs up punitive action against China over its early handling of the global emergency.

Asked later by a reporter if he saw the pandemic as an actual act of war, Mr Trump said: "I view the invisible enemy [coronavirus] as a war. I don't like how it got here, because it could have been stopped, but no, I view the invisible enemy like a war."

Meanwhile China has challenged US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to reveal the ‘enormous evidence’ he claimes to have to prove that the coronavirus originated from a lab in Wuhan.

Pompeo said the virus began in the Wuhan Institute of Virology but Beijing has refused to give international scientists access to learn what happened.

"He (Pompeo) said 'enormous evidence'. Then show us," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told a media briefing.

"Pompeo cannot present any evidence because he does not have any," Hua said. "This matter should be handled by scientists and professionals instead of politicians out of their domestic political need”.

She said the head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) stated that the US has not presented any evidence to it so far to back up its claims.

Pompeo renewed his attack on China saying it could have saved hundreds of thousands of lives and spared the world an economic downturn if it had been more transparent.