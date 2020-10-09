World Food Programme wins Nobel Peace Prize
10:11am, Fri 09 Oct 2020
The Norwegian Nobel Committee has awarded the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize to the World Food Programme.
The United Nations agency was honoured for its efforts to combat hunger, its contribution to bettering conditions for peace in conflict-affected areas, and for acting as a driving force in efforts to prevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict.
There were 318 candidates — 211 individuals and 107 organisations – for the award.
The prize comes with a cash award worth £850,000 and a gold medal.