As world awaits Trump’s concession he takes to Twitter to claim credit for coronavirus vaccine
Donald Trump’s Twitter account proves some things never change.
As the world awaits his concession (unlikely) or an over-ruling of the election result (more unlikely), he’s turned his attention to the coronavirus vaccine - and his part in its development.
The President quoted Texas Congressman-elect Ronny Jackson in a tweet that read: ‘ “Only because of President Trump, we are going to have a Vaccine by the end of the year.” Ronny Jackson, Texas Congressman-Elect’.
He then returned to the matter at hand, the ‘fraud and corruption’ which has led to Joe Biden being announced as the President-elect.
He said: "WE ARE MAKING BIG PROGRESS. RESULTS START TO COME IN NEXT WEEK. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!," before adding "WE WILL WIN!"
Warming to his theme, he followed that up with with two more tweets which were, sadly for him, flagged by Twitter with the warning 'This claim about election fraud is disputed’'.
The disputed posts read: "FOR MASSIVE BALLOT COUNTING ABUSE AND, JUST LIKE THE EARLY VACCINE, REMEMBER I TOLD YOU SO!," he said, before adding: "BALLOT COUNTING ABUSE!"