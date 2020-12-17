Vladimir Putin denies involvement in rival Alexei Navalny’s poisoning

Russian President Vladimir Putin has rejected allegations the Kremlin was behind the poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny

Speaking via video call on Thursday, he accused US intelligence agencies of stoking the claims.

The Russian leader countered the accusations by saying that if the Kremlin wanted to poison Mr Navalny it would have pressed home the attack.

With a chuckle, he added: “If there was such a desire, it would have been done.”

Russia Navalny (AP)

Mr Navalny fell ill on August 20 during a domestic flight in Russia and was flown in a coma to Germany for treatment two days later.

Labs in Germany, France and Sweden, and tests by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, established Russia’s opposition leader was exposed to a Soviet-era Novichok nerve agent.

Mr Navalny and his allies have repeatedly accused the Kremlin of the poisoning, allegations officials have dismissed.

On Monday, the investigative group Bellingcat and Russian outlet The Insider released a report alleging that operatives from the FSB, Russia’s domestic security agency which is a top KGB successor, had followed Mr Navalny during his trips since 2017,

It said FSB agents “specialised training in chemical weapons, chemistry and medicine” and “were in the vicinity of the opposition activist in the days and hours of the time-range during which he was poisoned”.

The investigation, conducted in co-operation with CNN and Der Spiegel, identified the supposed FSB operatives and poison laboratories after analysing telephone metadata and flight information.

It mentioned two instances in 2019 and 2020, in which Mr Navalny or his wife Yulia suffered from unexplained symptoms.

Mr Navalny said the investigation proves beyond doubt that FSB operatives tried to kill him on Mr Putin’s orders.

Special services indeed need to keep an eye on him

In his first comment since the report’s publication, Mr Putin charged that the new report relied on the data provided by US spy agencies, even though its authors have denied any link to American or any other Western intelligence services.

“It’s not some kind of investigation, it’s just the legalisation of materials provided by US special services,” he said, adding it means Mr Navalny “relies on the support of U.S. special services”.

“It’s curious, and in that case, special services indeed need to keep an eye on him,” Mr Putin said.

“But that doesn’t mean that there is a need to poison him, who would need that?”

He alleged Mr Navalny is accusing the Kremlin of ordering to poison him in to raise his political profile as the top opposition figure.

“Any reasonable person would see such an approach as flawed,” Mr Putin said.