Ursula von der Leyen leaves EU summit after staffer tests positive for Covid-19
17:33pm, Thu 15 Oct 2020
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has been forced to leave the EU summit shortly after it opened because one of her close staffers tested positive for Covid-19.
She said on Thursday that she herself tested negative, but “as a precaution I am immediately leaving the European Council to go into self-isolation”.
Ms Von der Leyen had already been mingling with other EU leaders before the formal opening of the two-day summit.
Organisers had taken special precaution to keep leaders apart and make sure they respect all health regulations.