Two killed as car ploughs into pedestrian zone in German city of Trier
14:06pm, Tue 01 Dec 2020
Two people have been killed and several injured in the southwestern German city of Trier when a car drove into a pedestrian zone, police said.
Trier police tweeted that the driver had been arrested and the vehicle impounded.
Police and rescue crews were quickly on the scene near the city’s main market and authorities told people to avoid the city centre.
No details were available on the cause of the crash.
Trier is about 120 miles west of Frankfurt, near the border with Luxembourg.