Trump ‘needs to put his big boy pants on’ says Mayor of Philadelphia after President’s ‘corrupt’ accusation

Mayor Jim Kenney had some advice for President Trump
By Geoff Teather
19:12pm, Fri 06 Nov 2020
The Mayor of Philadelphia has told Donald Trump he needs to ’put his big boy pants on’.

Jim Kenney, speaking at an election count update, was reacting  to the President’s comments in his overnight White House rant in which he singled out Philadelphia and Detroit as corrupt.

Asked what he thought of the President’s comments, Kenney said: "I think what the President needs to do is frankly put his big boy pants on, he needs to acknowledge the fact that he lost, to congratulate the winner, just as Jimmy Carter did, just as George W Bush did and frankly as Al Gore did.

"And stop this and let us move forward as a country. And that’s my feeling, I doubt he’ll listen but that’s it."

Trump had earlier said: “Detroit and Philadelphia are known as two of the most corrupt political places anywhere in our country - easily. They cannot be responsible for engineering the outcome of a presidential race.”

