Trump ‘100% within his rights’ to fight results, says senior Republican Mitch McConnell

Donald Trump has refused to concede defeat in the election

21:09pm, Mon 09 Nov 2020
US Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell has said Donald Trump is “100% within his rights” to question election results and consider legal options after his defeat by Joe Biden.

The senior Republican said the process will play out and “reach its conclusion”.

The president has declined to concede the presidential race and is mounting legal fights, but there has been no indication or evidence of voter irregularities or fraud in the election.

Mr McConnell’s comments were his first public remarks since Democrat Mr Biden was declared the winner on Saturday.

