‘Three killed, two decapitated’, in knife attack near church in French city of Nice

People making their way along the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, France (Andrew Matthews/PA)
People making their way along the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, France (Andrew Matthews/PA) - (Copyright PA Archive)
By Geoff Teather
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @geoffteather
9:57am, Thu 29 Oct 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Three people are believed to have been killed and several injured in a knife attack near a church in the French city of Nice.

Local reports suggest two of the victims were decapitated in or near the church of Notre Dame.

The assailant was shot by police after the Thursday morning attack and taken to a nearby hospital, a police official said.

He was believed to be acting alone, the official said.

The lower house of parliament suspended a debate on new virus confinement measures and held a moment of silence for the victims.

The local mayor said the incident was a terror-related attack.

It comes as France is under high alert for terrorist attacks.

Sign up to our newsletter

France

AP