‘Three killed, two decapitated’, in knife attack near church in French city of Nice
9:57am, Thu 29 Oct 2020
Three people are believed to have been killed and several injured in a knife attack near a church in the French city of Nice.
Local reports suggest two of the victims were decapitated in or near the church of Notre Dame.
The assailant was shot by police after the Thursday morning attack and taken to a nearby hospital, a police official said.
He was believed to be acting alone, the official said.
The lower house of parliament suspended a debate on new virus confinement measures and held a moment of silence for the victims.
The local mayor said the incident was a terror-related attack.
It comes as France is under high alert for terrorist attacks.