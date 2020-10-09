Spain imposes state of emergency in virus-hit Madrid

Virus Outbreak Spain
Virus Outbreak Spain - (Copyright AP)
By The Newsroom
14:13pm, Fri 09 Oct 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Spain’s government has declared a state of emergency in Madrid so it can resume partial restrictions on movement that were struck down by a court.

The government announced the measure after an emergency cabinet meeting Friday to decide what to do about the Madrid region, which is witnessing one of Europe’s most concerning coronavirus clusters.

The region’s 14-day infection rate of 563 coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents is more than twice Spain’s national average of 256 and five times the European average of 113 for the week ending September 27.

HEALTH Coronavirus - (Copyright PA Graphics)

The national government had ordered police in Madrid to fine people if they leave their municipalities without justification. The measure covers 4.8 million residents in the capital and nine suburban towns.

But the Madrid regional government opposes the national government’s restrictions, saying they are draconian and hurt the economy.

Regional president Isabel Diaz Ayuso says her more moderate measures are enough to fight the virus.

A Madrid court on Thursday upheld the regional administration’s legal challenge, saying the national government’s imposition of restrictions violated fundamental liberties.

Sign up to our newsletter

World

Coronavirus

Spain

AP