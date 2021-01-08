Sinkhole swallows cars at Italian hospital treating coronavirus patients

A view of the large sinkhole that opened overnight in the car park of Ospedale del Mare hospital in Naples, Italy (Alessandro Pone/AP)
A view of the large sinkhole that opened overnight in the car park of Ospedale del Mare hospital in Naples, Italy (Alessandro Pone/AP) (AP)
By The Newsroom
13:13pm, Fri 08 Jan 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

A giant sinkhole opened in the car park of a hospital in Naples, Italy forcing the temporary closure of a nearby residence for recovering Covid-19 patients because the electricity was cut.

Operations were not affected at the Hospital of the Sea, and firefighters said it did not appear anyone was injured.

The sinkhole consumed a few cars in the hospital’s otherwise empty visitors’ car park.

A view of the large sinkhole (Alessandro Pone/AP) (AP)

The local hospital district said the 66 feet deep, 2,000-square-metre sinkhole opened at dawn.

Chief firefighter Commander Ennio Aquilino told Italian television channel SkyTG 24 the implosion could have been caused by an infiltration of water underground as a result of recent heavy rains.

News reports quoted the regional governor as saying the Covid-19 residence would reopen within days after electricity and water service were restored.

Cars were swallowed up in the sinkhole (Alessandro Pone/LaPresse/AP) (AP)

Both were also interrupted at the hospital, but backup systems allowed care to continue.

Sign up to our newsletter

World

Coronavirus

Italy

AP