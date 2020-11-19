Samoa PM appeals for calm after first coronavirus case

Virus Outbreak Asia
Virus Outbreak Asia (AP)
By The Newsroom
9:04am, Thu 19 Nov 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

The leader of the small Pacific nation of Samoa has appealed for calm after the country reported its first positive coronavirus test.

Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi addressed the nation live on television and radio, urging people to remain vigilant with their virus precautions.

Samoa was among a dwindling handful of nations not to have reported a single case of the virus.

Virus Outbreak Virus Free (AP)

According to the Samoa Observer, the prime minister said the patient was a sailor who had been staying in a quarantine facility since flying in from New Zealand on Friday.

He said the sailor returned a positive test four days after arriving, but then a second test on Thursday returned a negative result.

The prime minister said the Cabinet would meet on Thursday to decide on any changes to the current virus procedures. Samoa is home to about 200,000 people.

Sign up to our newsletter

Coronavirus

AP