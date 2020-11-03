Rescuers in Turkey pull girl alive from rubble four days after quake

Turkey earthquake
Turkey earthquake - (Copyright AP)
By The Newsroom
7:43am, Tue 03 Nov 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Rescuers in the Turkish coastal city of Izmir have pulled a young girl out alive from the rubble of a collapsed building four days after a strong earthquake hit Turkey and Greece.

The girl, Ayda Gezgin, was seen being taken into an ambulance, wrapped in a thermal blanket, amid the sound of cheers and applause from rescue workers.

Rescuers at site of Turkey earthquake - (Copyright AP)

The death toll in the earthquake has reached 102, after emergency crews retrieved more bodies elsewhere in Turkey’s third largest city.

The US Geological Survey rated the quake at a magnitude of 7.0, although other agencies in Turkey recorded it as less severe.

Sign up to our newsletter

Turkey

Earthquake

AP