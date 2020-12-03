Pro-democracy Hong Kong activist plans to go into exile in Britain

A Hong Kong pro-democracy activist and former politician said that he will move to Britain in exile.

“I hereby announce that I will go into exile and will withdraw my membership in the Democratic Party of Hong Kong to leave Hong Kong,” said Ted Hui who is visiting Denmark, in a statement.

“There is no word to explain my pain and it’s hard to hold back tears.”

Britain has extended residency rights for up to three million citizens of the former British colony, in response to Hong Kong’s crackdown on anti-government protests, allowing them to live and work in the country for five years.

It is not clear when Mr Hui would travel to Britain.

“My personal determination is that my exile will not be a migration.

“My only home is Hong Kong which is why I will not apply for asylum in any country,” Mr Hui said.

“I will wait for the day that I can go home with the bells of freedom ringing in a free Hong Kong.

“Until my last breath I will fight to the end.

“Revive Hong Kong, revolution now!”

Mr Hui was arrested in Hong Kong in May over an incident in the country’s legislative council in which he dropped a rotten plant and attempted to kick it at the body’s president.

He was able to get his passport back from the government and a visa after receiving an invitation from Danish politicians to travel to Denmark, where he arrived on Tuesday.

Since the start of anti-government protests in June 2019, Hong Kong police have made more than 10,000 arrests.

Prominent pro-democracy figures who have been arrested include activists Joshua Wong and Agnes Chow, as well as media tycoon Jimmy Lai, an outspoken advocate for democracy.

Mr Hui’s parents, wife and two young children left Hong Kong on a flight on Wednesday, Hong Kong online news portal HK01 reported.

It did not mention their destination.