In Pictures: Then-and-now images show contrast in New Year’s Eve celebrations

Confetti lies on the street after the New Year’s Eve ball dropped in a nearly empty Times Square in New York early on January 1 2021
Confetti lies on the street after the New Year’s Eve ball dropped in a nearly empty Times Square in New York early on January 1 2021 (AP)
By The Newsroom
16:53pm, Fri 01 Jan 2021
New Year’s Eve celebrations across the globe looked radically different this year as large crowds stayed away from traditional party spots such as New York City’s Times Square and the Champs Elysees in Paris.

The coronavirus that changed so much in 2020 led to cancellations of most fireworks displays and public events in favour of made-for-TV-only moments in cities around the world.

The Associated Press captured then-and-now images of some of these popular locations around the globe to illustrate the striking contrast between jubilant crowds in previous years and deserted streets heading into 2021.

A combo image showing a general view of the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris very early on New Year's Day 2021, and the bottom one the same location packed with revellers early on January 1 2020
A combo image showing Bosingak pavilion where the place for the annual New Year's Eve bell-ringing ceremony, the top photo taken on Thursday December 31 2020 and the bottom one on Friday January 1 2018
A combo image showing a general view of the Victoria Harbour at the New Year's Eve of year 2021 in Hong Kong, the top photo taken on Thursday December 31 2020 and the bottom one on Tuesday January 1 2019
This combo image shows at top, police direct visitors around Shibuya crossing, a popular location for New Year's Eve gathering, Thursday, December 31 2020 in Tokyo, and below, people gather to welcome the arrival of the New Year at the crossing in Tokyo January 1 2020
