Man arrested after breaking into Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s Boston mansion

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen (PA Archive)
By Dylan Terry
17:51pm, Mon 07 Dec 2020
Police have arrested a man they say broke into a mansion owned by American footballer Tom Brady and model Gisele Bundchen and made himself at home.

Police in Brookline, just outside Boston, went to the home at around 6am after a security company monitoring the property reported that alarms had gone off. They reported seeing an intruder in the house on a security camera.

The man was found lying on a sofa in the basement.

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady (PA Archive)

No-one was at home. Brady and his family moved to Florida after he signed for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Police described the suspect as a 34-year-old homeless man, but his name was not released. He faces arraignment on charges of trespassing and breaking and entering.

The mansion on 5 acres is for sale but is an off-market listing, so the exact asking price is unclear, The Boston Globe reported this month. It had most recently been listed at 33.9 million US dollars.

