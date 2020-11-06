Ivanka Trump joins the President’s attack on illegal votes

Donald Trump’s daughter and advisor Ivanka has echoed the claims made by the President in his incredible White House address in which he branded the election corrupt.

Speaking on Twitter, she said: "Every legally cast vote should be counted. Every illegally cast vote should not. This should not be controversial.

"This is not a partisan statement — free and fair elections are the foundation of our democracy."

Despite several allegations made by Trump of fraud regarding the mail-in ballots and the counting process, no substantive evidence has yet been presented by his campaign team and several legal attempts to halt the process have failed.