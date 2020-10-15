American rapper Ice Cube has hit back at critics who accused him of working with Donald Trump’s team, following a ‘herogram’ from one of the President’s aides.

Katrina Pierson tweeted the former N.W.A artist to show her appreciation for his ‘willingness to step up and work’ with Trump on the ‘Platinum Plan’.

This is an initiative which aims to provide three million new jobs for African-Americans and will look to inject $500 billion into black communities over a four-year period.

Trump is currently campaigning to secure a second term in office in November - (Copyright SIPA USA/PA Images)

Pierson said: "Shoutout to @icecube for his willingness to step up and work with @realDonaldTrump Administration to help develop the #PlatinumPlan.

"Leaders gonna lead, haters gonna hate. Thank you for leading!"

After Ice Cube - real name O’Shea Jackson - received some backlash to the post, he then explained he had approached both the Democrats and Republicans to help him with his Contract With Black America initiative.

"Facts: I put out the CWBA. Both parties contacted me," he said.

"Dems said we’ll address the CWBA after the election. Trump campaign made some adjustments to their plan after talking to us about the CWBA."

He then responded to one of his followers who claimed he had gone over to the ‘darkside’.

"Every side is the Darkside for us here in America," the 51 year-old added.

"They’re all the same until something changes for us. They all lie and they all cheat but we can’t afford not to negotiate with whoever is in power or our condition in this country will never change. Our justice is bipartisan."

Democratic candidate Joe Biden currently has a slender lead over Trump in the polls as polling day, November 3, is less than three weeks away.