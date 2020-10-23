Hitler speeches sell at Munich auction despite objections

By The Newsroom
11:13am, Fri 23 Oct 2020
Handwritten speech notes by Adolf Hitler have sold at auction in Munich despite concerns from Jewish groups they could encourage neo-Nazis.

The Hermann Historica auction house defended the sale of the manuscripts, all dated before the outbreak of World War Two, saying they were of historical significance and deserved to be preserved in a museum.

The documents all sold to anonymous bidders for well above their starting prices.

A nine-page manuscript by Hitler outlining his speech to new military officers in Berlin in 1939 about eight months before the beginning of the war fetched the top price of 34,000 euros (£30,000).

