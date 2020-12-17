French President Macron tests positive for Covid-19

<p>Macron will now isolate for seven days</p>

By Sarah Rendell
10:12am, Thu 17 Dec 2020
French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for Covid-19, the presidential Elysee Palace announced.

It said the president took a test “as soon as the first symptoms appeared”.

The brief statement did not say what symptoms Mr Macron experienced.

It said he would isolate for seven days, adding: “He will continue to work and take care of his activities at a distance.”

It is not immediately clear what contact tracing efforts are in progress.

Mr Macron attended a European Union summit at the end of last week and met the prime minister of Portugal on Wednesday.

There was no immediate comment from Portuguese officials.

