French President Macron tests positive for Covid-19
10:12am, Thu 17 Dec 2020
French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for Covid-19, the presidential Elysee Palace announced.
It said the president took a test “as soon as the first symptoms appeared”.
The brief statement did not say what symptoms Mr Macron experienced.
It said he would isolate for seven days, adding: “He will continue to work and take care of his activities at a distance.”
It is not immediately clear what contact tracing efforts are in progress.
Mr Macron attended a European Union summit at the end of last week and met the prime minister of Portugal on Wednesday.
There was no immediate comment from Portuguese officials.