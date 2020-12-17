French and Spanish prime ministers self-isolating after Macron’s positive test

French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for Covid-19 Thursday after a week of meeting numerous European leaders.

The French and Spanish prime ministers are among those self-isolating because they had recent contact with him.

Mr Macron took a test “as soon as the first symptoms appeared” and will self-isolate for seven days, the presidency said in a brief statement.

It did not detail what symptoms Mr Macron experienced or any treatment he might be receiving.

The 42-year-old president “will continue to work and take care of his activities at a distance”, the statement added.

His wife, Brigitte, 67, will also self-isolate but has no symptoms and tested negative on Tuesday ahead of a visit to a Paris hospital, her office said.

Mr Macron attended a European Union summit at the end of last week when he had a bilateral meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

It is not immediately clear what contact tracing efforts were in progress.

EU leaders met in person on December 10-11, for the first time since October.

The media was generally kept away from the summit venue in Brussels but TV images showed the leaders wearing masks, generally keeping good distancing – preferring elbow bumps to the usual handshakes, kisses and hugs – and occasionally using handgel dispensers in the room.

“During the European Council of Thursday 10 and Friday December 11, all sanitary measures were observed and we have not been informed of any other participant or staff present during the summit who tested positive,” an EU official said.

Mr Macron had lunch on Wednesday with Portugal’s Prime Minister Antonio Costa.

There was no immediate comment from Portuguese officials.

The Spanish government has announced Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who met Mr Macron in Paris on Monday, will place himself in quarantine until December 24.

Mr Sanchez informed Spain´s King Felipe VI of the decision and cancelled an appearance at Spain’s National Library on Thursday.

Mr Macron also held the government’s weekly Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex’s office said he will also self-isolate for seven days.

A day earlier, Mr Macron had lunch with the heads of political groups at the National Assembly, France’s lower house of parliament.

The French presidency confirmed Mr Macron’s trip to Lebanon scheduled for next week is being cancelled.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who attended last week’s EU summit, and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson both wished Macron a speedy recovery on Twitter.

Mr Johnson said: “Sorry to hear my friend @EmmanuelMacron has tested positive for coronavirus. We are all wishing you a speedy recovery.”

He then repeated the message in French.