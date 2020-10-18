France’s virus curfew leaves Paris streets empty

Coronavirus
Coronavirus - (Copyright AP)
By The Newsroom
13:37pm, Sun 18 Oct 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

The streets of Paris and eight other French cities were deserted on Saturday night on the first day of the government-imposed 9pm curfew.

The measure was announced this week by French President Emmanuel Macron to curb the resurgent coronavirus, as new daily infections peaked last week at more than 30,000.

Place de la Concorde in Paris is empty during curfew - (Copyright AP)

Mr Macron said the curfews, due to last at least four weeks, were needed to stop hospitals from becoming overrun.

Many restaurant owners are up in arms about the move that is forcing them to close early, something they say will devastate the industry.

In France nearly 20 million people are covered by the curfew and eerily deserted scenes were observed in Marseille, Lyon, Lille and Toulouse as well.

A homeless woman in the empty centre of Lyon - (Copyright AP)

The curfew runs until 6am daily.

France has seen more than 33,300 confirmed deaths in the pandemic, the fourth-highest death toll in Europe.

Sign up to our newsletter

France

Coronavirus

AP