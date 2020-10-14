France to restore state of health emergency after three months

People dine at a restaurant as French President Emmanuel Macron gives an address on television
People dine at a restaurant as French President Emmanuel Macron gives an address on television - (Copyright AP)
By The Newsroom
20:19pm, Wed 14 Oct 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

President Emmanuel Macron’s office says France will restore a state of health emergency that expired on July 10 in response to an increase in coronavirus infections.

There are no additional measures that come into force with the move announced on Wednesday, but it will allow the government to enforce stricter measures in the future, either locally or nationally.

Empty chairs in Paris - (Copyright AP)

The move is expected to come into force on Saturday.

France initially declared a state of health emergency in March, paving the way for the government to oblige citizens to stay home in lockdown.

President Macron is addressing the nation on television on Wednesday night and could reveal further measures.

Sign up to our newsletter

France

Coronavirus

AP