Fire in Berlin subway station injures four

Germany subway station fire
Germany subway station fire (AP)
By The Newsroom
9:28am, Mon 16 Nov 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Four people have been injured, one seriously, in a fire at a subway station in Berlin.

The fire broke out late Sunday and 120 firefighters were still fighting the flames on Monday morning, but the blaze was mostly under control.

The cause of the fire, which started at a store inside the Onkel Toms Huette station in the city’s south-west Zehlendorf neighbourhood, was not immediately known.

Germany subway station fire (AP)

The fire quickly spread to two other stores and several people living nearby had to leave their homes because of the smoke, German news agency dpa reported.

Sign up to our newsletter

Germany

Fire

AP