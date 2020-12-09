European Medicines Agency targeted in cyberattack

The EMA is evaluating requests for conditional marketing authorisation for coronavirus vaccines
The EMA is evaluating requests for conditional marketing authorisation for coronavirus vaccines (PA Wire)
By The Newsroom
18:01pm, Wed 09 Dec 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) says it has been targeted in a cyberattack.

The Amsterdam-based agency, which is evaluating requests for conditional marketing authorisation for coronavirus vaccines, says it has launched a full investigation in close co-operation with law enforcement and other entities.

The EMA declined to provide more details of the attack while the investigation was continuing. It would not be the first time an entity linked with coronavirus vaccines has been targeted by cybercriminals.

Last month, Microsoft said it had detected attempts by state-backed Russian and North Korean hackers to steal valuable data from leading pharmaceutical companies and vaccine researchers.

Microsoft said most of the targets – located in Canada, France, India, South Korea and the United States – were “directly involved in researching vaccines and treatments for Covid-19″.

It did not name the targets but said most had vaccine candidates in various stages of clinical trials.

Sign up to our newsletter

Netherlands

AP