EU approves Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

A sign in the window of an office at Pfizer Manufacturing in Puurs, Belgium
A sign in the window of an office at Pfizer Manufacturing in Puurs, Belgium (AP)
By The Newsroom
17:42pm, Mon 21 Dec 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

The European Union has given official approval for the coronavirus vaccine developed by BioNTech and Pfizer to be put on to the market across the 27-nation bloc.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said the commission “took the decision to make available for European citizens the first Covid-19 vaccine. We granted conditional market authorisation”.

The commission, the EU’s executive arm, gave the green light just hours after the European Medicines Agency said the shot meets safety and quality standards.

Brussels had been expected to require two or three days to endorse the market authorisation move.

Deliveries of the vaccine had been pencilled in to start this Saturday, with inoculations beginning across the EU between December 27-29.

Sign up to our newsletter

World

Coronavirus

Europe

AP