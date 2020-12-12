Dozens arrested in Paris protest against new security law

Paris protest
Paris protest (AP)
By The Newsroom
16:13pm, Sat 12 Dec 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Police in Paris have arrested dozens of people during a tense and ill-tempered demonstration against a proposed security law.

Officers targeted protesters they suspected might gather in violent groups, like those who vandalised shops and vehicles at previous demonstrations.

The interior minister said 81 people had been arrested on Saturday.

France Protests (AP)

Riot police escorted the march through the streets of the French capital.

The proposed security law has been met by successive weekends of protests.

The most contested measure in the new law could make it more difficult for people to film police officers. It aims to outlaw the publication of images with intent to cause harm to police.

France Protests (AP)

The provision has caused such an uproar that the government has decided to rewrite it.

Critics fear the law could erode media freedom and make it more difficult to expose police brutality.

Sign up to our newsletter

France

Protest

AP