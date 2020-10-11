Donald Trump ‘wanted to rip open his shirt to reveal Superman logo’ as he left hospital after treatment for Covid-19
Donald Trump wanted to rip open his shirt to reveal the Superman logo as he emerged from his spell in hospital being treated for coronavirus.
In the course of several phone calls held at his presidential suite at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center last weekend, the President floated his idea to show the American public that he was bouncing back stronger than ever.
According to The New York Times, he proposed that when people first saw him, as he left the hospital, he should appear frail.
But underneath his button-down shirt, he would wear a Superman T-shirt, which he would reveal as a symbol of strength when he ripped open the top layer.
After discussing with close aides, he ultimately did not go ahead with the stunt.
At the White House on Saturday, making his first address since returning to the White House, at an event called ‘a peaceful protest for law & order,’ attended by a few hundred people standing on the lawn below, he took note of the teal blue shirts the attendees wore, pointed to the crowd and said: “I want to put one of them on instead of a white shirt.”