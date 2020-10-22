Daily coronavirus cases in Germany surge past 10,000 in new record

Germany’s disease control centre has reported a new daily record increase in coronavirus infections, which rocketed past the 10,000 mark for the first time as the pandemic continues to spread.

The Robert Koch Institute said that it had recorded 11,287 new cases over the past 24 hours, shattering the previous record figure of 7,830 daily infections set on Saturday.

The news comes the day after health minister Jens Spahn tested positive for Covid-19 himself.

He has been quarantined at home and told Bild newspaper that so far he is just suffering from “cold-like symptoms”.

The government said Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Cabinet members have always followed distancing, hygiene and mask rules, so there is no reason for other ministers to quarantine.

Virus Outbreak Czech Republic - (Copyright AP)

Coronavirus infections are also rising steeply in the Czech Republic, where a new record number of cases was set the second straight day.

The health ministry said the daily increase soared to almost 15,000 on Wednesday.

That is almost 3,000 more than the previous record a day earlier.

The country has been facing a surge for the last two months.

It has had a total of 208,915 confirmed cases while 1,739 have died.

About a third of all the new cases have been recorded in the last seven days.

About 4,500 Covid-19 patients have filled up hospitals with the government expecting the health system to be overwhelmed by November 11 if the surge does not slow.

Further strict regulations are being imposed, including limits on movement and the closure of many stores, shopping centres and hotels.

Since Wednesday, it is mandatory again to wear masks outdoors and in cars.