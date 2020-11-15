Is that a concession? Trump appears to finally accept he lost the election in another rambling tweet

<p>The President has now explained why ‘I lost’</p>

By Geoff Teather
13:26pm, Sun 15 Nov 2020
It’s been a long time coming, but President Trump today appeared  to accept for the first time publicly, that he had lost the US election.

At the start of his post, in which he repeats allegations that the election was plagued by corruption and illegal votes, he refers to Joe Biden, not by name, saying: “He won because….”

The full post reads: "He won because the election was rigged. NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a radical left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn't even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more!"

It is a significant moment as, to date, the President has refused to follow tradition and accept the result by conceding to his opponent.

