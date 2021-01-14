Coffee, croissant, worms? EU agency says worms are safe to eat

Mealworms
Mealworms (AP)
By The Newsroom
10:03am, Thu 14 Jan 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

The much-vaunted Mediterranean diet and French gastronomy are getting some competition – the European Union’s food safety agency says worms are safe to eat.

The Parma-based agency published a scientific opinion on Wednesday on the safety of dried yellow mealworms and gave them the thumbs-up.

Researchers said the worms, either eaten whole or in powdered form, are a protein-rich snack or ingredient for other foods.

Allergic reactions may occur, especially depending on the type of feed given to the bugs, known officially as Tenebrio molitor larva.

But overall “the panel concludes that the (novel food) is safe under the proposed uses and use levels”.

This means the EU has now thrown its weight behind worms in much the same way the United Nations has.

The UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation in 2013 championed edible bugs as a low-fat, high-protein food for people, pets and livestock that are good for the environment and help feed the hungry.

Sign up to our newsletter

Europe

AP