China’s lunar probe begins journey home with cargo of samples
16:11pm, Thu 03 Dec 2020
China’s lunar probe has lifted off from the moon with a cargo of lunar samples on the first stage of its return to Earth, state media reported.
Chang’e 5, the third Chinese spacecraft to land on the moon, is the latest in a series of increasingly ambitious missions for Beijing’s space programme, which also has a spacecraft en route to Mars carrying a robot rover.
The spacecraft touched down on the moon on a mission to bring lunar rocks back to Earth for the first time since a Soviet spacecraft did so in 1976.
Its ascender module lifted off from the lunar surface shortly after 11pm Beijing time on Thursday (1500 GMT) and was to connect with the return vehicle to make the trip back to Earth.