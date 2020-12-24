China to suspend flights to and from UK over new variant of coronavirus

Plane
Plane (PA Archive)
By The Newsroom
8:54am, Thu 24 Dec 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

China is to suspend flights to and from the UK, joining a growing list of countries who have instituted travel bans in light of a new variant of coronavirus, its Foreign Ministry has announced.

It did not offer details on when flights would stop.

On Tuesday, the Chinese Visa Application Service Centre in London said it would suspend operations until further notice.

Non-Chinese passport holders from the UK had already been banned from travelling to China in November.

Sign up to our newsletter

World

Coronavirus

China

AP