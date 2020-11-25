Bus collision on Sao Paulo highway leaves dozens dead

The wreckage of the bus
By The Newsroom
19:38pm, Wed 25 Nov 2020
A bus carrying employees of a textile company and a truck have collided on a highway in Brazil’s Sao Paulo state, killing 40 people.

Rescuers were helping the wounded and passengers caught in the wreckage of the vehicles in the municipality of Taguai, about 217 miles from the city of Sao Paulo.

“There is no clear indication about what caused the accident, and it is being investigated,” Sao Paulo governor Joao Doria said in a press conference. He said all the resources of his government would be used to help the victims and their families.

A police spokesperson told TV Globo that so far the death toll stood at 37 and Sao Paulo firefighters later said on their official Twitter account that 40 people had been killed.

