Meghan Markle has revealed that she suffered the ‘unbearable grief’ of a miscarriage in the summer.

The Duchess of Sussex broke the news in an article for The New York Times, in which she wrote: "I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second."

As she picked her son Archie out of his cot she describes how she ‘felt a sharp cramp’.

She and Prince Harry then went to hospital where she describes how she watched her 'husband's heart break’.

Meghan says she watched Harry’s ‘heart break’ (PA Wire)

Meghan wrote: "It was a July morning that began as ordinarily as any other day: Make breakfast. Feed the dogs. Take vitamins. Find that missing sock. Pick up the rogue crayon that rolled under the table. Throw my hair in a ponytail before getting my son from his crib.

“After changing his diaper, I felt a sharp cramp. I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right.”

She added: “Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few.”

She wrote: "Hours later, I lay in a hospital bed, holding my husband’s hand. I felt the clamminess of his palm and kissed his knuckles, wet from both our tears. Staring at the cold white walls, my eyes glazed over. I tried to imagine how we’d heal."

Meghan goes on to describe how she tried to keep a “brave face” in public.

She described an interview with journalist Tom Bradby, filmed during her and Harry’s trip to South Africa, when he asked her how she was doing and she answered: “Thank you for asking. Not many people have asked if I’m OK.”