Billie Jean King says people should remember George Floyd and Breonna Taylor’s names when they go to vote
Tennis icon Billie Jean King has said US citizens should remember the names of black people killed by police when they go out to vote in the presidential election.
She said: "So many names to remember as we vote this year: George Floyd. Breonna Taylor. Trayvon Martin. Sandra Bland.
“Every single one of these names, and so many more, matter. 7 days to go. #Vote #blacklivesmatter #RememberTheirNames”
President Trump has been criticised for the way he has handled the protests in the aftermath of high profile deaths, where he has sent the national guard to some cities across the country, most notably to Portland where among the most serious outbreaks of violence took place.
Floyd’s death has also made racial division in the US a key part of the election discussion with Trump claiming he has done more for the black community than any other president in a recent debate.
While Joe Biden has campaigned for police reform and met Floyd’s family before his funeral.