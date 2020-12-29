Biden criticises pace of vaccine rollout and vows acceleration

By The Newsroom
21:19pm, Tue 29 Dec 2020
President-elect Joe Biden has criticised the Trump administration for the pace of distributing Covid-19 vaccines, saying it is “falling far behind”.

Mr Biden said “it’s gonna take years, not months, to vaccinate the American people” at the current pace.

He vowed to ramp up the current speed of vaccinations five to six times to one million shots a day, but acknowledged it “will still take months to have the majority of Americans vaccinated”.

The president-elect, who takes office on January 20, said he has directed his team to prepare a “much more aggressive effort to get things back on track”.

“I’m going to move heaven and earth to get us going in the right direction,” Mr Biden said.

