Avalanches kill 10 in mountainous area near Iran’s capital

Bags containing bodies of mountaineers who died in the avalanches
Bags containing bodies of mountaineers who died in the avalanches (AP)
By The Newsroom
8:07am, Sun 27 Dec 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

A series of avalanches in Iran have killed 10 people in a mountainous area north of the capital, according to state TV.

The report said rescue teams were searching for a number of missing people after the avalanches struck in four different areas. State TV aired footage of emergency crews using a helicopter to search for those missing and injured.

The incidents happened on Friday following strong winds and snowfall a day earlier. The Alborz mountain range where the avalanches struck is popular on weekends for its hiking and climbing.

Deadly avalanches are a rare phenomenon in Iran. In 2017, two avalanches killed 11 hikers.

Sign up to our newsletter

Iran

AP