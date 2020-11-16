Ancient Greek god’s bust found during Athens sewage work

A head of the ancient god Hermes
By The Newsroom
7:39am, Mon 16 Nov 2020
A bust of the ancient god Hermes in good condition, has been discovered in central Athens during sewage work.

The Greek Culture Ministry said that the head, one of many that served as street markers in ancient Athens, appears to be from around 300 BC — that is, either from the late fourth century BC or the early third century.

It depicts Hermes at “a mature age”, the ministry said, in contrast to his usual depictions as youthful.

The head is in the style of Greek sculptor Alcamenes, who flourished in the second half of fifth century BC, the ministry said.

After serving as a street marker, the head, at some point, had been built into the wall of a drainage duct, the ministry said.

