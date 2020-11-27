Academic detained in Iran for two years returns to Australia

Academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert
Academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert (AP)
By The Newsroom
8:21am, Fri 27 Nov 2020
British-Australian academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert has arrived back in Australia and will soon reunite with her family after more than two years in an Iranian prison.

Dr Moore-Gilbert was met by public health officials and members of the Australian Defence Force after disembarking from a plane at Canberra Airport.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne has said that Dr Moore-Gilbert will have to quarantine before reentering.

The academic from Melbourne University was freed earlier this week after 804 days behind bars on spying charges.

