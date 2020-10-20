Rapper 50 Cent has publicly backed Donald Trump in the 2020 US election despite claiming he 'does not like black people’.

Trump is hoping to secure another four years in office by defeating Democrat Joe Biden on November 3.

Trump is narrowly behind Biden in the polls - (Copyright DPA/PA Images)

And 50 Cent, real name Curtis James Jackson III, has pointed to Biden’s proposed tax increases for the top earners as his reasoning for siding with Trump.

Alongside a screenshot of the reported tax plan, he said: "WHAT THE F**K! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT. F**K NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway.

"I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya f*****g mind."

This is the screenshot 50 Cent cited showing Biden’s tax proposals - (Copyright Instagram: @50cent)

But, as Consequence of Sound explain, there is no way 50 Cent will pay 62 per cent tax on his earnings as only income over $400,000 would be taxed at the higher rate of 39.8%.

Biden is hoping to regain the Oval Office for the Democratic Party - (Copyright Zuma Press/PA Images)

50 Cent’s endorsement for Trump comes as a surprise because he has previously described Trump’s previous presidential victory as ‘an accident’.

He also revealed back in 2017 that Trump’s team had attempted to pay him $500,000 to make an appearance at his first campaign trail.

He told radio station Hot 97: "They wanted to pay me $500,000 as part of the campaign just to make an appearance.

"His presidency is an accident. If you were a President by accident, you might do some of the things Donald Trump is doing.

"I think he was [campaigning] to build his profile for a bigger deal on television, and everything else."

If Trump wins the election in two weeks, he will become the fourth successive president to secure two terms in office.