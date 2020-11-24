45 dead in Uganda after arrest of pop star opposition leader

Kenya Uganda Bobi Wine
Kenya Uganda Bobi Wine (AP)
By The Newsroom
11:06am, Tue 24 Nov 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

The death toll from last week’s protests over the arrest of Ugandan presidential candidate and musician Bobi Wine has risen to 45.

More than 800 people were arrested during two days of protests that broke out on November 18.

Police spokesman Fred Enanga told reporters on Monday that “our hearts go to the families” of those killed.

Uganda Bobi WIne (AP)

The election will be held in January next year.

The unrest – Uganda’s worst in a decade – broke out after Mr Wine’s arrest in the eastern town of Luuka.

Police accused him of flouting Covid-19 guidelines which require presidential candidates to address less than 200 people.

He was later charged with negligent conduct likely to cause spread of an infectious disease.

Mr Wine, who has been arrested many times in recent years, has captured the imagination of many Ugandans with his persistent calls for president Yoweri Museveni to retire after 36 years in power.

Last week, the United Nations secretary-general condemned the violence and called on Ugandan authorities to ensure that “all perpetrators of human rights violation are held accountable”.

Sign up to our newsletter

Uganda

Politics

AP