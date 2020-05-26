Woman who calls police claiming she's being threatened by ‘an African-American man’ is fired by her firm for racism after video goes viral

A woman who called police saying she was being threatened by an ’African-American man’ in a park has been fired by her employer.

The mutual fund Franklin Templeton tweeted that it had sacked Amy Cooper after shocking video of her confrontation with a birdwatcher who asked her to put her dog on its lead, emerged at the weekend.

It said: “Following our internal review of the incident in Central Park yesterday, we have made the decision to terminate the employee involved, effective immediately. We do not tolerate racism of any kind at Franklin Templeton.”

The viral footage was originally uploaded by the sister of the man in the video, Christian Cooper.

The video starts with Ms Cooper holding her dog by the collar as she asks the man to stop filming her. After approaching Mr Cooper, he asked her to not come towards him. She then said in the video she would be calling the police.

“I’m going to tell them there’s an African American man threatening my life,” Ms Cooper said.

“Please tell them whatever you like,” Mr Cooper responded.

Ms Cooper then called police and appeared hysterical as she said: “There’s a man, African American, he has a bicycle helmet. He is recording me and threatening me and my dog.”

Ms Cooper has since apologised.

In an interview with NBC New York, she said: "I sincerely and humbly apologise to everyone, especially to that man, his family.

“When I think about the police, I'm such a blessed person. I've come to realise especially today that I think of [the police] as a protection agency, and unfortunately, this has caused me to realise that there are so many people in this country that don't have that luxury.”

While on the phone she holds her dog’s collar instead of putting it on a leash, a move that distresses the animal.

The video ends after the woman eventually puts the dog on a leash and the man thanks her for doing so.

After the event, it was confirmed the dog had been taken away from Cooper while the situation was being looked into.

On Facebook, Abandoned Angels Cocker Spaniel Rescue, Inc said: "The owner has voluntarily surrendered the dog in question to our rescue while this matter is being addressed."