A woman has plunged 115ft to her death after falling from a cliff in Turkey while posing for a photo.

Olesya Suspitsyna, originally from Kazakhstan, fell from popular tourist destination Duden Park in Antalya after going for a walk to celebrate the lifting of lockdown measures.

Olesya, 31, who was with a friend, reportedly climbed over a safety barrier to take a picture with a waterfall in the background.

Her friend called the emergency services after Olesya slipped on the grass and fell from the cliff. Her body was later found in the water below.

Oleysa's relatives told Kazakh media: “Olesya was a smart and cheerful person. She set goals and made them happen.”

She had been working in Turkey as a tour guide for the past five years.

Friends have also been paying tribute on social media. One wrote: “Olesya always loved the sea and dreamed of living in Turkey.

"She made her dream come true. More than anything she loved the feeling of freedom. This is an irreparable loss. My heart is broken.”

While another said: "[Olesya] always said she was happy to live in this city. It was her place in the world.”